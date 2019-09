An Health and Benefits Actuary from Willis Watson Towers will be coming to Texas Tech university on September 17 at 5:30 to the Mathematics and Statistics room 011. Emma Wang will be presenting how the recruiting process is for the company and what she does everyday as an Actuary. Great experience to learn about Actuary and how it is a great paying opportunity. Sponsored by the Tech Actuarial Society, a registered student organization. Posted:

9/11/2019



Originator:

David Chavez Contreras



Email:

david.chavez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 9/17/2019



Location:

Mathematics and Statistics 011



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

Student Employment/Career Opportunities