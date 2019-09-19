|
Come and See resumes for 2019-20 with the theme “preparing for Fall.” 20-30 objects from the Clothing and Textiles Division of the Museum will be out for discussion and close inspection. The program begins at 10:30 and runs until noon on Thursday, September 19th and will be repeated at the same time on Saturday, September 21st in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium of the Museum of Texas Tech University at 4th and Indiana. E-mail marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu for a reservation or with questions.
|Posted:
9/17/2019
Originator:
Daniel Tyler
Email:
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum
Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 9/19/2019
Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University
Categories