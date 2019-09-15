Recital featuring Kevin Wass, Tuba; Susan Wass, Piano; James Decker, Trombone; Bruce Keeling, Trombone; and Patrick Perry, Bass Trombone, with artistic contributions by Micah J. Hood, Sean Kennedy, Joanna Ross Hersey, Jesse Mockrin, and Tif Holmes and music by Micah J. Hood, Henri Tomasi, Eduardo Nogueroles, Joanna Ross Hersey, Claude Debussy, and Libby Larsen.





Each piece on this recital tells the story of a real or fictional character through music and visual elements. The focus will be on replacing typical third-person narration with first-person expression, emphasizing responses to external forces and events. From a purely abstract "Excavation" to a musical unpacking of Hamlet to re-examinations of forced transformations (Fafner, Syrinx), to imagined spatial explorations of a bear in the wilderness and Hildegard von Bingen in her convent, these musical and artistic collaborations will challenge your assumptions of what narrative in music can be.





PROGRAM:





Micah J. Hood: Excavations for Solo Tuba (2019)





-World Premiere-





“Excavations for Solo Tuba”

asemic score by Micah J. Hood**













Henri Tomasi: Être ou ne pas être: Monologue d’Hamlet (1963)

*James Decker, trombone

Bruce Keeling, trombone

Patrick Perry, bass trombone





Excerpt from “Hamlet” (1948)

directed by Laurence Olivier

Excerpt from “The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark”

by William Shakespeare

Excerpt from “La Tragique Histoire de Hamlet, Prince de Danemark”

by William Shakespeare, translated by Victor Hugo













Eduardo Nogueroles: La mirada del Dragón (2018)





“La mirada del Dragón”

photo roman by Sean Kennedy**













Joanna Ross Hersey: ElevenTwelve (2019)





"ElevenTwelve"

graphic score by Joanna Ross Hersey













Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1913)





“Syrinx”

paintings and drawings by Jesse Mockrin













Libby Larsen: Ursa (2010)

I. -sings to the night sky

II. -at high noon

Susan Wass, piano





“Ursa”

photo essay by Tif Holmes**









*Denotes TTU School of Music Faculty

**Denotes TTU School of Music Alumni