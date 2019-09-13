We are very proud to bring APES to Texas Tech University and to our Lubbock community.



APES is an annual forum for scholars and practitioners concerned in advancing and promoting animation as therapeutic practice, educational technique, and as a tool for social engagement. APES brings together professionals from areas such as health/well being; social impact and activism; therapeutic studies, including art and psychotherapy; and educational initiatives.



The symposium offers an alternative view of the potential of animation beyond artistic expression, entertainment or publicity, and identifies new terrains in the interface of animation with society.





September 19-21, Texas Tech University Student Union.





To learn more about the program and speakers, visit:



http://animationduo.com/apes2019.html



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/landmark-arts/exhibit_folders/2019-09_APES-2019/index.php



The presentations are free and open to the public.



Inquiries, contact:



jorgelina.orfila@ttu.edu

francisco.ortega@ttu.edu