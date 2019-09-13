TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Red Meats Lunch Specials
Lunch Special for next week:

Monday: Beef Nachos with salsa, sour cream and a 24 oz drink $7.99

Tuesday:  Smoked Cheddar Cheese Burgers with fries, tots, or onion Rings and a 24oz drink $8.99

Wednesday:  Chopped Brisket Sandwich with Fries, tots, or onion Rings and a 24oz drink $7.99

Thursday:  Beef Fajitas with Rice and Beans and a 24 oz drink $9.29

Friday:  Bacon Cheese Burgers with Fries, tots, or onion Rings and a 24oz drink $8.29

Ice Cream and Milk Shakes are half Price all semester long from 2pm-5pm Monday-Friday
