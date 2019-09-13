Lunch Special for next week:

Monday: Beef Nachos with salsa, sour cream and a 24 oz drink $7.99

Tuesday: Smoked Cheddar Cheese Burgers with fries, tots, or onion Rings and a 24oz drink $8.99

Wednesday: Chopped Brisket Sandwich with Fries, tots, or onion Rings and a 24oz drink $7.99

Thursday: Beef Fajitas with Rice and Beans and a 24 oz drink $9.29

Friday: Bacon Cheese Burgers with Fries, tots, or onion Rings and a 24oz drink $8.29

Ice Cream and Milk Shakes are half Price all semester long from 2pm-5pm Monday-Friday





Posted:

9/13/2019



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Departmental

