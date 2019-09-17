The math club is hosting a seminar Tue, Sep 17 at 5pm in math 110.



Title: An invitation to the Putnam seminar



Speakers: Cezar Lupu & Jack Weiland (Texas Tech University)



Abstract: In the first part of this talk, we give a detailed description of the course Problem Solving for Putnam (MATH 4000), Fall 2019. The course teaches important skills in problem solving that are not taught in a systematic way in any other course. These skills are extremely valuable in preparing students for jobs and for graduate-level research. The teaching style will be a mixture of a lecture and a problem-solving session. By the end of this course, students should develop fundamental problem solving skills, and become accustomed to concentrating on a problem for an extended period of time. Indeed, this course concentrates on the raw creative problem-solving skills which can serve as an essential ingredient in almost every field of activity.

The second part of the talk will be Jack's presentation of the Putnam A6-2018 problem. This is considered to be one of the most difficult problems from the Putnam contest. The solution relies mostly on analytic geometry techniques.



