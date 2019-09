Do you dance and would like to compete on major stages? Come tryout for Above All Odds Competitive Hip-Hop Dance team! We will be traveling for various competitions and performances around the nation! Do not miss an opportunity to extend your dance skills and knowledge. This is an experience of a lifetime! We hope to see you there!





For questions please email us at Aboveallodds0@gmail.com



9/17/2019



Dana Velazquez



daniela.velazquez@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/21/2019



Room 121 Recreation Center



