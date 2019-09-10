Reception: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 5:00 – 6:30 PM

International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

On display through October 29, 2019

More than 70% of Texas Tech students who study abroad participate in programs developed by dedicated members of our faculty. In the past decade alone, approximately 8,200 students have benefited from international experiences on more than 580 faculty-led programs. This exhibit showcases inspiring photographs from twenty-two different countries. Join us for a reception honoring the faculty leaders who captured these images during their global adventures.

Featuring works by:

Rula Al-Hmoud • Joe Aranha • Trey Blankenship • Kathryn Button • Barbie Chambers • Allison Childress • Ted Cleveland • Mukaddes Darwish • Cliff Fedler • Eric Fried • Phillip Guengerich • Sara Guengerich • Seon Han • Ed Hellman • Brett Houk • Darren Hudson • David Isern • Ram Iyer • Changzhi Li • Lisa Lim • Stephanie Lockwood • Kuhn Park • Bill Pasewark • Jorge Ramirez • Armando Rigau • Vincent Sanchez • Stephanie Shine • Martha Smithey • Catherine Soderberg • Chenggang Wang • Weile Yan • Michael Zahn

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information, call (806) 742- 3667