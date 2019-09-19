Do you have like-new, business professional clothing you no longer wear? Or, are you feeling generous and willing to buy a new item for the UCC Closet?

Below is a list of clothing needed for the Closet. We have a special need for women’s clothing in sizes 2, 4, 6, and 8. We also need men’s suits in 38R, 40R and 42R. While freshly dry-cleaned clothing is appreciated, we take clothing that is clean, free of tears and stains and less than 3 years old.

• Suits

• Blazers

• Dress slacks

• Long sleeved dress shirts

• Blouses

• Dress shoes

• New, dark socks

• Ties, belts

If we do not have your size, please check back on a regular basis.

Together, we can help you dress for success and feel confident when interviewing. For more information, please contact Toni Krebbs in the University Career Center at 806-742-2210. You can drop off your donation Monday-Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

Help our Red Raiders feel confident when internship and job searching and clean out your closet at the same time!