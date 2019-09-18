TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Part-time Student Position Open-Office of Research

IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR A PART-TIME STUDENT ASSISTANT

Office of Research & Innovation has a great job opportunity for a current TTU student interested in working in a busy environment and gain valuable experience for your resume.

Hours: 14-20 hours each week on Monday-Friday between 8am-5pm.  Must be able to work all afternoon on Tues/Thr of this Fall 2019 semester.
Required Skills:  Proficient in MS Excel & Word, possess strong written and verbal communication, work with the public, be a self-starter with ability to manage time and prioritize tasks
Preferred Qualifications:  Work year-round

If interested, send your resume by Sept. 25th to emma.carrasco@ttu.edu.  Please, no phone calls or in-office visits.
Posted:
9/18/2019

Originator:
Emma Carrasco

Email:
emma.carrasco@ttu.edu

Department:
VP Research


