IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR A PART-TIME STUDENT ASSISTANT





Hours: 14-20 hours each week on Monday-Friday between 8am-5pm. Must be able to work all afternoon on Tues/Thr of this Fall 2019 semester.

Required Skills: Proficient in MS Excel & Word, possess strong written and verbal communication, work with the public, be a self-starter with ability to manage time and prioritize tasks

Preferred Qualifications: Work year-round





If interested, send your resume by Sept. 25th to emma.carrasco@ttu.edu. Please, no phone calls or in-office visits.







