On September 17 at 5:30 pm in the Mathematics and Statistics room 010 the Tech Actuary Society will be hosting a Health and Benefits Actuary from Willis Watson Towers. Come learn what it takes to be an Actuary and how the hiring process is from Willis Watson Towers. Everyone is welcome to come learn and experience how Actuaries help the insurance industry and why it is a demanding job in the world. Free snacks!!

