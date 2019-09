Come to find out about scholarships, internship opportunities and great Spanish courses at our TTU Seville Center. Earn credits to complete your minor and advance toward a major while you live, learn and travel in Spain.





Orientation sessions are free and open to all interested students at 5:00 pm on:

Tuesday, September 17th

Wednesday, September 18th

Tuesday, September 24th, and

Wednesday, September 25th





Qualia Room, CMLL Building (Basement)