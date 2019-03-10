Autumn in Lubbock is glorious! The days are warm, nights are cooler, colors are vibrant; the active hectic summer months are past, and we have time to pause. This is a calm time to reflect on our successes of the past year and plan for the next gardening season. Some to-do lists and ideas for closing down this year’s garden includes what to do with leaves, transitioning summer color plants to winter color plants and preparing for next spring’s gardening season.



· Thursday, October 3, 2019



· 2:00-3:30 p.m.



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



· Instructor: Ellen Pefley



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

9/19/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/3/2019



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

