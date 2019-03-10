TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “Fall into Autumn Gardening” October 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Autumn in Lubbock is glorious! The days are warm, nights are cooler, colors are vibrant; the active hectic summer months are past, and we have time to pause. This is a calm time to reflect on our successes of the past year and plan for the next gardening season. Some to-do lists and ideas for closing down this year’s garden includes what to do with leaves, transitioning summer color plants to winter color plants and preparing for next spring’s gardening season.

· Thursday, October 3, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Ellen Pefley

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:
9/19/2019

Originator:
Tina Crowson

Email:
tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Department:
Operations

