Go ahead ... get ink on your fingers and glue on your hands. Bond with fellow OLLI crafters while you enjoy paper crafting together. With instructor Kelley Pitts as your creativity coach, you’ll be inspired each session to make three beautiful handmade greeting cards. During each class, we’ll use Stampin’ Up! Coordinating papers, ribbons, embellishments, markers and stamp sets to create three seasonal/holiday-themed cards.



· Thursday, October 3, 2019



· 5:00-7:00 p.m.



· Fee: $30 for OLLI members (fee includes supplies)



· This month’s featured theme is “Fall/Thanksgiving”



· Instructor: Kelley Pitts



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

9/19/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/3/2019



Location:

Instructor’s Home (address will be given to registered members prior to class)



