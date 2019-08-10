This class will explore foundational knowledge regarding the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA) individuals. Through two class sessions, participants will develop awareness and cultural competencies with regard to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and the ways in which these intersect with many other identities. The second class will build on the content of the first session and expand on ways to regularly practice ‘allyship.’ This class will be an opportunity for authentic dialogue to strengthen an inclusive community.



· Tuesdays, October 8 and 15, 2019



· 2:00-3:30 p.m.



· Fee: $20 for OLLI members



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 223



· Instructors: Jody Randall and Matt Hernandez



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Tina Crowson



tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Operations



