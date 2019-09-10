This class offers an illustrated introduction to the Western Mediterranean area that will be visited during the cruise sponsored by OLLI during fall 2020. Featured places include Rome, Pisa, and Florence in Italy; Ajaccio on the Island of Corsica (France); Palma de Majorca, Valencia and Barcelona in Spain; Marseilles, France; and Monte Carlo.



· Wednesday, October 9, 2019



· 5:30–7:00 p.m.



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



· Instructor: Gary Elbow, Ph.D.



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

