Register for any of the following classes in Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx
Work/Life Balance
Does life ever seem out of control or at least a little off balance? You’re not alone. Most of us experience this at different points in life. Join us for this very hands-on, interactive class to:
• Determine what work/life balance means to you
• Explore the Eisenhower Box
• Discover what your priorities really are
• Find margin to enjoy life
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB
OR
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB
Room space and snacks provided generously by Staff Senate
The Six Thinking Hats
Have a problem/issue/project that you need to work on but your thoughts keep getting jumbled? Join us as we learn a different way to think. You’ll enjoy teamwork at your table as you learn the Six Thinking Hats method.
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB
OR
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB
Creating Your Best Year Ever
Was your 2019 a bummer? Or maybe just a little bleh? Plan ahead with this learning session to make 2020 your best year EVER!
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB
OR
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB
