Register for any of the following classes in Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx

Work/Life Balance

Does life ever seem out of control or at least a little off balance? You’re not alone. Most of us experience this at different points in life. Join us for this very hands-on, interactive class to:

• Determine what work/life balance means to you

• Explore the Eisenhower Box

• Discover what your priorities really are

• Find margin to enjoy life

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

OR

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

Room space and snacks provided generously by Staff Senate



The Six Thinking Hats

Have a problem/issue/project that you need to work on but your thoughts keep getting jumbled? Join us as we learn a different way to think. You’ll enjoy teamwork at your table as you learn the Six Thinking Hats method.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

OR

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

Creating Your Best Year Ever

Was your 2019 a bummer? Or maybe just a little bleh? Plan ahead with this learning session to make 2020 your best year EVER!

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

OR

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

