Register in Cornerstone at: https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx Creating Your Best Year Ever

Was your 2019 a bummer? Or maybe just a little bleh? Plan ahead with this learning session to make 2020 your best year EVER!

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

OR

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

Room space and snacks provided generously by Staff Senate

Posted:

11/5/2019



Originator:

Stephanie West



Email:

stephanie.west@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization