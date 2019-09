Interested in undergraduate research at TTU? Explore research opportunities and learn about research projects at the TTU Research Carnival! Also find out about fun STEM Tech student organizations. Take photos at a photo booth. Learn how to make dippin’ dots! Handle snakes and birds! Eat free popcorn and candy! Meet Raider Red!

