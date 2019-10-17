Register in Cornerstone at: https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx The Six Thinking Hats

Have a problem/issue/project that you need to work on but your thoughts keep getting jumbled? Join us as we learn a different way to think. You’ll enjoy teamwork at your table as you learn the Six Thinking Hats method.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

OR

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

Room space and snacks provided generously by Staff Senate

