Register at: https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx Work/Life Balance

Does life ever seem out of control or at least a little off balance? You’re not alone. Most of us experience this at different points in life. Join us for this very hands-on, interactive class to:

• Determine what work/life balance means to you

• Explore the Eisenhower Box

• Discover what your priorities really are

• Find margin to enjoy life

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 10:45 am-12 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

OR

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 1:15 pm-2:30 pm – The Mesa Room, Second Floor SUB

Room space and snacks provided generously by Staff Senate

Posted:

9/27/2019



Originator:

Stephanie West



Email:

stephanie.west@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

