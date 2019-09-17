Phi Alpha Delta:Paul Ruiz "So You Want to go to Law School"

Phi Alpha Delta will be having their first guest speaker series. We are hosting Paul Ruiz, alumni of Stanford Law and former attorney, as he presents his "So You Want to go to Law School" speech. If you are interested in learning the process of getting to law school, then this event is for you.

~ALL ARE WELCOMED TO ATTEND~



