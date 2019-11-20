Graduation photos: Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Noon - 3:00 p.m. at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center (students will choose one 30-minute block to schedule their session).

Parent and Family Relations is pleased to work with the Texas Tech Alumni Association and Balfour to offer free graduation photos with Texas Tech graduation regalia for students experiencing financial needs prohibiting them from participating in Commencement Ceremonies. (Examples may include inability to purchase regalia; family unable to attend Commencement due to distance or other factors; inability to attend Commencement due to work, etc.)

Space is limited and there is an application process (see application link below). Before applying, please be prepared to answer the following questions in essay format:

Please describe your need for access to free graduation photos. What would having graduation photos mean to you and/or your family?

Students may select a 30-minute block for their photos and will have approximately five minutes with the photographer. Regalia will be provided for you to wear during the photography session at no charge. Students will receive their photos digitally.

Apply here (eRaider login required): https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/345463