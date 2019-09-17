TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Studies is hiring Graduate Assistants!
This position is to assist the University Studies Design Team.  

Essential Functions include: Maintain proper functions of Blackboard courses in regard to minor technical/grammatical errors, i.e. broken links, misspelled words, date changes. 

Required qualifications: A Texas Tech University student enrolled in at least 6 graduate hours, working knowledge of Blackboard LMS, Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint. 

Preferred qualifications: Working knowledge of Microsoft Teams, Planner and WordPress. 

If you are interested and qualify, please apply at Hire Red Raiders:
Posted:
9/17/2019

Originator:
Sarah Wyatt

Email:
Nicole.Wyatt@ttu.edu

Department:
Bachelor of University Studies


