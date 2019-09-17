



Required qualifications: A Texas Tech University student enrolled in at least 6 graduate hours, working knowledge of Blackboard LMS, Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint.





Preferred qualifications: Working knowledge of Microsoft Teams, Planner and WordPress.





If you are interested and qualify, please apply at Hire Red Raiders:

Essential Functions include: Maintain proper functions of Blackboard courses in regard to minor technical/grammatical errors, i.e. broken links, misspelled words, date changes.