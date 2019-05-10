|
The School of Art Fall Open House provides an opportunity for students and parents to come tour the Art facilities and get one-on-one interaction and critiques from our faculty regarding individual art works and/or portfolios you may have! Come out and see us Saturday, October 5th at the Art School for a learning experience sure to win you over and introduce you to all the career opportunities available to you through an Art major!
|Posted:
9/17/2019
Originator:
Brittany Moore
Email:
brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Art
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/5/2019
Location:
TTU School of Art
Categories