School of Art Fall Open House
The School of Art Fall Open House provides an opportunity for students and parents to come tour the Art facilities and get one-on-one interaction and critiques from our faculty regarding individual art works and/or portfolios you may have! Come out and see us Saturday, October 5th at the Art School for a learning experience sure to win you over and introduce you to all the career opportunities available to you through an Art major!
Posted:
9/17/2019

Originator:
Brittany Moore

Email:
brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/5/2019

Location:
TTU School of Art

