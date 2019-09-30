Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering Distinguished Lecture

Monday, September 30, 2019

CECE Room 209, 4:00 p.m.

K. N. Gunalan, Ph.D., P.E., F.ASCE, D.GE

2020 President, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)

Senior Vice President, Alternative Delivery, Americas, AECOM Inc.

Topic: Civil Engineering Education in the Future



Abstract: As the population grows and the demand for quality of life keeps increasing, civil engineers have a moral obligation to preserve the limited resources and sustain this planet we call home. Recognizing these challenges along with the everchanging environmental conditions, the Board of Direction (BOD) of the ASCE is constantly exploring opportunities that will move the civil engineering community toward the aspirational global vision of enhancing the quality of life for all beings. The increasing breadth, complexity, and rate of change of professional practice - all put greater emphasis not only on what a basic civil engineering education must deliver up front but also on continuing education. ASCE has undertaken a project called “Future World Vision” to emphasis what could be expected in 50, 60, 70 years from now of a civil engineering professional. The body of knowledge necessary to effectively practice civil engineering at the professional level is beyond the scope of the traditional bachelor’s degree, even when coupled with the mandated early-career experience. Education must meld technical excellence with the ability to lead, influence, and integrate—preparing the engineer to weigh the diverse societal issues that shape the optimal approaches to planning, design, and construction.



Bio: Dr. K. N. Gunalan currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Alternative Delivery, Americas of AECOM, a multinational engineering firm and has served in that capacity since 2012. Prior to joining AECOM, Dr. Gunalan has held senior engineering positions with several other leading civil engineering firms including Parsons Brinckerhoff., Inc., Maxim Technologies, and Terra Engineers, Inc. Dr. Gunalan is the 2020 President of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). He has been actively engaged with the ASCE and its activities at the local, national and international levels ever since he started his civil engineering career in the US. He has served on the Board of Direction of the ASCE as well as the Chair of the 2014 Global Engineering Conference in Panama City, Panama that was held in conjunction with the 100th anniversary celebration of the Panama Canal. Dr. Gunalan received his Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Madras, Master’s degree from Anna University and the Doctoral Degree from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas. Dr. Gunalan is a licensed professional engineer in New Mexico and Utah.

Reception to follow: Hors d’oeuvres Posted:

9/17/2019



Originator:

Lisa Gonzales Betancourt



Email:

lisa.m.betancourt@ttu.edu



Department:

Civil Environ Construct Engineering



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/30/2019



Location:

Civil Engineering (CECE) Building room 209



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

