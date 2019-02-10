The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





This film is being co-sponsored with the TTUHSC School of Medicine in support of MS2-P3 Week.









BEING MORTAL





Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)

Academic Classroom Building room 110





Death is something we will all one day face. So why is it so hard for doctors to talk with their patients about dying? How can the medical profession better help people navigate the final chapters of their lives with confidence, direction, and purpose? Re-nowned surgeon and New Yorker writer Atul Gawande explored those questions in his bestselling book, Being Mortal. Now, Gawande teams with FRONTLINE to bring his personal journey and the stories of his patients and their families to life and challenges us all to reexamine how we think about death and dying.

