Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell and President Lawrence Schovanec invite you to join the celebration at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine groundbreaking. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19, on the northwest corner of the TTUHSC-Amarillo campus directly behind the SiMCentral building on Coulter.

If you cannot attend, the event will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/ttuvetmed.

#TTUVETMED Posted:

9/17/2019



Originator:

David Cook



Email:

CHRIS.COOK@ttu.edu



Department:

Communications and Marketing



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 9/19/2019



Location:

TTUHSC, Amarillo



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental