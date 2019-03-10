As a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Thursday, October 3. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

Server and Storage Roadmap

Endpoint Security – Overview of the Threat Landscape

Client Roadmap and Updates

Q&A—Engage with Dell Bring Questions and Topics Door Prize Drawing for Two 34 inch Curved LCD Displays



Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 1 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 11am—2pm

Location: Senate Room, SUB, 1st Floor

RSVP by October 1 to itevents@ttu.edu

Remember to… Think Before You Click!