Save the Date: Self Defense with an International Twist, Monday Oct. 7

Join Office of International Affairs for a FREE Self Defense class with an International Twist hosted by the Texas Karate Institute.

 

Date: Monday, October 7th

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: 601 Indiana, International Culture Center, Texas Tech University

 

Texas Tech Faculty, Staff, and students are invited to attend! There will be FREE Food!

 

Transportation will be available for TTU students from the Student Union Building to the International Culture Center at 5:30 p.m. & 5:45 p.m.


 

*In conjunction with International Week, international.ttu.edu.

9/25/2019

Elizabeth Espino

elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/7/2019

International Culture Center

