Data Visualization- 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 24
• Identify proper data visualizations for different types of data
•Develop practical skills and mindset in creating better data visualizations
Document Delivery - 3-4 p.m. Sept. 24
• Learn what you can request and how to request it
• Learn tips and tricks to get what you need
Thesis & Dissertation Protection and Submissions - Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 25
• Learn to navigate the ETD submission system Vireo
• Learn about Library resources for writing thesis/dissertation
Poster Presentation - 2-4 p.m. Sept. 27
• Design winning posters that stand out
• Discover rehearsal, presentation strategies
