***Please note that I will need another application from you if you applied for an earlier position with our department!***
*Must be in good standing to apply*
Starting pay is $7.50/hour. All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule!
Job Description:
Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions
Primary Duties:
· Process incoming Admissions mail
· Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.
· Answer phones on the admissions call center
o This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.
· Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.