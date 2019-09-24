Want to experience the cultural diversity of Texas Tech University?
Join the Office of International Affairs at Texas Tech for International Week!
The Texas Tech Community is invited to attend the events listed below.
International Scholars Event
Sunday, October 6 ~ TTU Scholars & Family Only
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 4th St.
Self Defense with an International Twist
Monday, October 7 ~ TTU Community Only
6 PM - 7:30 PM
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.
Open House
Tuesday, October 8 ~ TTU Community Only
11 AM - 1 PM
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.
“Study Abroad: Faculty-Led Program Destinations”
Photography Reception
Wednesday, October 9 ~ Open to the Public
5 PM - 6:30 PM
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.
International Trivia Night
Thursday, October 10 ~ TTU Community Only
6 PM - 7:30 PM
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.
CultureFest
Saturday, October 12 ~ Open to the Public
11 AM - 2 PM
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.
For additional information visit, international.ttu.edu