Come Join us at the TTU Recycling Center on Sept. 24. We will be there 8:00am-4:00pm! Follow link to sign up for 1 hour shifts. https://bit.ly/2mgrsyo Posted:

9/20/2019



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/24/2019



Location:

TTU Recycling Center



