Copies of the book, “Calypso” by best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris will be available free for the first 20 participants who attend a series of entertaining discussions on the book.

The discussions will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14 in Room 309 of the Texas Tech University Library. Refreshments will be served.

“Calypso” is a collection of 21 semi-autobiographical essays by Sedaris. Fourteen of the essays were previously published in a magazine or newspaper, some under a different title or in a different form. “Calypso” is described as his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious book.



This discussion is part of a series of group book reads sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech and the University Libraries. The book selection aligns with the 2019 Presidential Lecture Series presentation of “An Evening with David Sedaris” Oct. 30.

Contact Jack Becker, jack.becker@ttu.edu, or 806.834.1615 to reserve a spot and a copy of the book.