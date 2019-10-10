Interested in earning volunteer hours and traveling abroad? Then Public Health Global Brigades is the club for you! Join us during our second meeting of the year to meet your fellow brigade members and learn about how you can get active when it comes to volunteering in your local community, and abroad.

ALL MAJORS are welcome! Bring your friends and build your resumes up together.

Our next meeting will discuss more upcoming club events, and provide details regarding our summer abroad trip to help build healthy infrastructures alongside communities in Ghana.

The meeting will be held in the Senate room in the SUB, on October 10th, from 7pm to 8pm.



