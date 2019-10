Join us as our students and professors discuss their experiences as first-generation college and law students, including their admissions process. Hosted by Texas Tech Law and First Generation Professionals. ALL ARE WELCOME!





The event will take place in the Law School Lanier Center on Thursday, October 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parking will be open in R21. Please RSVP to admissions.law@ttu.edu.