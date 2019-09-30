Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Robert Brannon and Jane Campbell of Chevron's North America Exploration and Production Company.





Robert is a Managing Counsel at Chevron's North America Exploration and Production Company. Robert joined Chevon in 2011 and has worked in Bakersfield, California and Houston, Texas. Prior to joining Chevron, Robert worked for the law firms of Greenberg Traurig and Norton Rose Fulbright (formerly Fulbright & Jaworski) in Houston. He received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University, a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from Texas Tech University, and a Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech University School of Law, where he was an Articles Editor for the Texas Tech Law Review.



