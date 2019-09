All interested students are invited to attend the Texas Tech Book History Club organizational meeting on September 26 at 5:00 PM in English 359. During the meeting, students will get the opportunity to write with quill and ink and to discuss and plan future club events including book binding and printing demonstrations.



9/25/2019



Alison Rukavina



alison.rukavina@ttu.edu



English



Time: 5:00 PM - 5:50 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2019



English 359



