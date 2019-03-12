Join Us!

With the flip of a switch, more than 25,000 colored lights illuminate 18 buildings around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway Entrance to the campus during Texas Tech University's Carol of Lights®.

The 61st Annual Carol of Lights® will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The Carillon Concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the ceremony, with the Carol of Lights commencing at 7:00 p.m. The Masked Rider, Saddle Tramps Torch Light Processional, and High Riders will begin the ceremony at the University Seal on Broadway and follow the luminaria lighted route around Memorial Circle to the Science Quadrangle.

The Tech Trombone Choir, under the direction of Jim Decker, will accompany the Texas Tech University Combined Choirs.

The lights will be turned on every night from dusk (approximately 6:30 p.m.) until midnight from December 3, 2019, through January 2, 2020.



Broadcast Information:

Last year, over 7,000 people watched the Carol of Lights® through one of the broadcast options.

KTXT-FM "The Raider" will broadcast the event live on 88.1 FM in Lubbock

KTTZ-TX will broadcast the event live on Lubbock area PBS stations

Texas Tech will stream the event live on Facebook from http://www.ttu.edu/livestream/

Driving and Parking On Campus