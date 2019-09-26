The Arabic club at Texas Tech university meet every Thursday at Barnes and Nobles, Student Union Building from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. The purpose of the club is to introduce student to the Arabic language and culture through fun chat and activities. You do not need to be an Arabic student to be able to join. Come join us to learn some Arabic and meet new people.





For more information, please contact Ms. Rula Al-Hmoud at rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu or Mourad Abdennebi at mourad.abdennebi@ttu.edu

