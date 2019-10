Join us for our monthly Dine with Raider Red Meats! This is a reservation only dinner that will be held this Friday, October 4th at 6pm inside the Animal and Food Science building.

On the menu will be smoked tri-tip, grilled vegetable mix, roasted red potatoes, and sweet potato cheesecake for dessert. Tea, water, and soda will be provided. Cash bar available.

$30 per person

Email us at RaiderRedMeats.Staff@ttu.edu with any questions or to make your reservation! Posted:

10/1/2019



Originator:

Sarah Spradlin



Email:

sarah.spradlin@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/4/2019



Location:

Animal and Food Science Atrium



Categories

Departmental