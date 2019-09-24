Job Summary:
Team members will assist in operations of premium areas at Jones AT&T Stadium during the 2019 Texas Tech Football season. Specific duties vary but include greeting guests, assisting event staff, and tending to suite patrons. Our team members play a vital role in the growth and development of Texas Tech Athletics. Students will have the ability to gain hands-on experience in operations, communication, planning and leadership. We are looking for eager, hard-working and detail-oriented individuals.
Major Functions:
- Support RRC and operations staff in premium areas around Jones AT&T Stadium
- Greeting guests
- Assisting event staff
- Tending to suite patrons
- Weekly meetings/reports
Required Skills:
- Customer Service – Preferred
- Event Experience – Preferred
- Ability to multitask
- Comfortable with working in a fast paced environment
Preferred Qualifications:
- Must be enrolled and participating in a degree program at Texas Tech University.
- Must be able to work home football games (approximately 5 hours per game day)
- 10/5 vs. Oklahoma State
- 10/19 vs. Iowa State
- 11/16 vs. TCU
- 11/23 vs. Kansas State
Pay Rate: $10 per hour
Call/email if interested: 806-834-6373, erin.crank@ttu.edu