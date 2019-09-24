Job Summary:

Team members will assist in operations of premium areas at Jones AT&T Stadium during the 2019 Texas Tech Football season. Specific duties vary but include greeting guests, assisting event staff, and tending to suite patrons. Our team members play a vital role in the growth and development of Texas Tech Athletics. Students will have the ability to gain hands-on experience in operations, communication, planning and leadership. We are looking for eager, hard-working and detail-oriented individuals.

Major Functions: Support RRC and operations staff in premium areas around Jones AT&T Stadium

Greeting guests

Assisting event staff

Tending to suite patrons

Weekly meetings/reports Required Skills: Customer Service – Preferred

Event Experience – Preferred

Ability to multitask

Comfortable with working in a fast paced environment Preferred Qualifications: Must be enrolled and participating in a degree program at Texas Tech University.

Must be able to work home football games (approximately 5 hours per game day) 10/5 vs. Oklahoma State 10/19 vs. Iowa State 11/16 vs. TCU 11/23 vs. Kansas State

Pay Rate: $10 per hour

Call/email if interested: 806-834-6373, erin.crank@ttu.edu Posted:

9/24/2019



Originator:

Erin Crank



Email:

Erin.Crank@ttu.edu



Department:

Athletic Director





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

