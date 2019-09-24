TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Athletics Donor Hospitality Program (Student Employment)
Job Summary:  

Team members will assist in operations of premium areas at Jones AT&T Stadium during the 2019 Texas Tech Football season. Specific duties vary but include greeting guests, assisting event staff, and tending to suite patrons. Our team members play a vital role in the growth and development of Texas Tech Athletics. Students will have the ability to gain hands-on experience in operations, communication, planning and leadership. We are looking for eager, hard-working and detail-oriented individuals. 

Major Functions:
  • Support RRC and operations staff in premium areas around Jones AT&T Stadium 
  • Greeting guests 
  • Assisting event staff 
  • Tending to suite patrons
  • Weekly meetings/reports
Required Skills: 
  • Customer Service – Preferred 
  • Event Experience – Preferred 
  • Ability to multitask 
  • Comfortable with working in a fast paced environment
Preferred Qualifications: 
  • Must be enrolled and participating in a degree program at Texas Tech University. 
  • Must be able to work home football games (approximately 5 hours per game day)
    • 10/5 vs. Oklahoma State
    • 10/19 vs. Iowa State
    • 11/16 vs. TCU
    • 11/23 vs. Kansas State
Pay Rate: $10 per hour

Call/email if interested: 806-834-6373, erin.crank@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/24/2019

Originator:
Erin Crank

Email:
Erin.Crank@ttu.edu

Department:
Athletic Director


