The staff of Student Financial Aid & Scholarships are proud to host the next annual Eat Pie & Apply! Head over to the SUB today 10/29, eat some FREE pie, and get useful information about how to put yourself in the best position possible for the most financial aid!

10/29/2019



Holley Browning



holley.browning@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/29/2019



SUB



Academic

Departmental