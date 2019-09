Come learn about the Tech Child Life Organization and meet fellow peers wanting to enter the Child Life field. We are an organization that promotes the education about Child Life and help other students understand the requirements to become a Child Life Specialist.



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:

9/27/2019



Originator:

Ethan Gindt



Email:

ethan.gindt@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2019



Location:

College of Human Science Room 120



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization