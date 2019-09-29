The Market at Stangel/Murdough will close early Sunday, September 29th at 8pm for scheduled maintenance. The location will resume normal operating hours on the morning of Monday, September 30th. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Nearby Dining Options
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
- Sam’s Place at Murray - Sunday | 9 am to Midnight
- Sam’s Place West at Wiggins - Sunday | 9 am to 2 am
Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu