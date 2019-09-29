The Market will close early September 29th at 8pm

The Market at Stangel/Murdough will close early Sunday, September 29th at 8pm for scheduled maintenance. The location will resume normal operating hours on the morning of Monday, September 30th. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Nearby Dining Options

Sam’s Place at Murray - Sunday | 9 am to Midnight



Sam’s Place West at Wiggins - Sunday | 9 am to 2 am

Posted:

9/27/2019



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2019



Location:

The Market at Stangel/Murdough



Categories

