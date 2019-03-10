The purpose of the Iota Iota Iota Honor's Society is to encourage and support scholarship and excellence in Women's and Gender Studies at Texas Tech University. Additionally, this society promotes an interest in Women's and Gender Studies research in social problems affecting all women, and such other social and intellectual activities as well as lead to improvement in the condition of all people. We will be having the first general meeting October 3rd at 6:00pm in Doak 119! Come get to know more about what the semester is going to be like and get to know the new officers!