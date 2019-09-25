The TTU IT Division has received information that phone scammers fraudulently claiming to be from university police departments are targeting some university students. The TTU Office of the CIO reminds all students, faculty and staff to stay vigilant and protect yourself, TTU data, and institutional information resources. Common tactics that scammers use: Scare tactics. These aggressive and sophisticated scams try to scare people into providing confidential information or money. Many phone scams use threats to try to intimidate you and may also leave “urgent” callback requests, sometimes through automated email lists or phone calls (“robo-calls”);

