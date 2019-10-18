The Texas Tech University Women’s & Gender Studies is delighted to host Dr. Julio Capó, Jr. as our keynote speaker for our 10th annual Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium on Friday (Oct. 18), noon – 1:20 p.m. in the Matador Room of the Student Union Building.



Professor Capó is the Associate Professor of History and Public Humanities, Florida International University. Dr. Capó is a transnational historian whose research and teaching interests include modern U.S. history, especially the United States's relationship to the Caribbean and Latin America. He addresses how gender and sexuality have historically intersected and coalesced with constructions of ethnicity, race, class, nation, age, and ability. These are central themes in Capó's publications. His first book, Welcome to Fairyland: Queer Miami Before 1940 (UNC Press, 2017), is a transnational queer history of a city just "south of the U.S. South." It highlights how transnational forces—including (im)migration, trade, and tourism—to and from the Caribbean shaped Miami's queer past. The book has received six awards and honors, including the Charles S. Sydnor Award from the Southern Historical Association for the best book written on Southern history.



The event is free and open to the public. Proof of attendance is provided to those students attending the colloquium for course credit. Off-campus visitors can enter through the main campus entrance at University Avenue and Broadway and ask for directions and visitor parking location instructions at the traffic kiosk station.



To register and view a detailed schedule, visit the event’s website.

Additional support for this program comes from the Office of LGBTQIA, History Department and Classical & Modern Languages & Literature.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager and Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, wgs.ttu.edu