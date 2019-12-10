In his poem, “Anthem for St. Cecilia’s Day,” the great 20th-century poet W.H. Auden wrote, “Blessed Cecilia, appear in visions to all musicians, appear and inspire: Translated Daughter, come down and startle composing mortals with immortal fire.” Despite the symbolic role that Cecilia plays as patron saint of music, female composers are dramatically underrepresented on most choral programs and recordings. Our season-opening concert seeks to engage this lacuna by performing selections from the long history of creativity by women writers and musicians. The Chorale is thrilled to premiere a work commissioned for this concert by composer Dr. Elyse Kahler, with text by our very own Dr. Allison Boye! From the Medieval mysticism of Hildegard of Bingen, to masters such as Fanny Hensel, Eleanor Daley, and Gwyneth Walker, audiences will enjoy a vibrantly rich mosaic of choral music. Guest soloists and instrumentalists will join the Chorale for this enriching evening. For tickets visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/the-lubbock-chorale-presents-celebrating-women-composers-past-present Posted:

John Hollins



john.hollins@ttu.edu



School of Music



Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 10/12/2019



St. Paul's Church 1510 Avenue X



